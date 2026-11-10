Penny stocks look cheap, but the risks can be expensive

Jash Kriplani
3 min read10 Nov 2026, 11:13 AM IST
logo
Sebi is working to delist companies with no economic activity, including penny stocks, which can expose investors to weak fundamentals, poor liquidity and manipulation.(Pixabay)
Summary
Low prices can disguise weak businesses, poor liquidity and manipulation risks. Sebi’s proposed clean-up is a reminder that penny stocks can be costly bets.

Recently, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is working on delisting companies with no economic activity, particularly penny stocks.

“These companies pose a potential danger to investors, and therefore, it is necessary to remove them from the listed space. We are making efforts towards their delisting,” the Sebi chairman said.

Penny stocks are popular among retail investors. The lure of making large gains quickly with a small investment draws many to these shares. But their low prices can mask weak business fundamentals, poor liquidity and the risk of market manipulation. Here is a look at the risks they pose.

Also Read | Gilt funds: Why some fund managers say buy now, others say wait

Value traps

Penny stocks are typically priced in single digits to low double digits. Several retail investors see a low share price as an opportunity to buy a stock near its bottom. But this is a flawed understanding.

Deepak Jasani, an independent market expert, says several penny stocks have lost value during difficult periods. “Investors think that because prices are so cheap, it is unlikely for such stocks to see further correction and hence there is a margin of safety and the potential for profit is large. But this is not the right understanding of margin of safety,” he added.

In several cases, these stocks may turn out to be value traps. A stock may appear cheap on price-to-earnings multiples or other valuation parameters, but remain undervalued for years because its deteriorating business fundamentals are beyond repair.

Liquidity trap

Another risk is a lack of liquidity, which makes penny stocks more susceptible to market manipulation and sharp price swings.

These stocks are often used by market operators for ‘pump and dump’ schemes. Such operations involve artificially inflating a stock’s price through multiple buy orders. With limited liquidity and weak price discovery, even a sudden spurt in trading volumes can move a penny stock sharply in either direction.

Once the price rise attracts enough buyers, operators begin selling their shares to exit and book profits, leaving late entrants exposed to steep losses.

Sharp price movements can also push these stocks to their circuit limits. If buying volumes dominate, a stock can hit its upper circuit, temporarily suspending trading. If selling pressure dominates, it can hit its lower circuit, again leading to a suspension of trading.

There are often instances when a stock keeps hitting circuit limits over successive trading sessions. For investors desperate to exit, a lower circuit can become a trap, leaving them unable to sell while their losses continue to mount.

Also Read | Small-cap fund stress tests improve. Here's what it means

Promoter risk

Investors should also be wary of other risks when buying penny stocks. Promoter pledging, for instance, could be higher in these companies, which are often loss-making, leveraged and have limited access to credit.

“Promoters of such companies may be forced to collateralize their own shares to raise borrowing at personal or company level. A higher percentage of promoter pledging could mean that the promoter could potentially lose ownership of the business if he is not able to meet the margin call in time, when the stock is on a downtrend. A lender-driven selling can further push down prices and erode the value of the shares. Often in penny stocks, promoters influence the stock price movements to the detriment of minority shareholder interests,” said Jasani.

A margin call occurs when the value of pledged shares falls below a stipulated level, prompting the lender to ask the borrower to provide additional collateral or repay part of the loan to maintain the required security cover. If the borrower fails to do so, the lender can sell the pledged shares to recover its dues.

Also Read | Reit-oriented funds: should you invest?

Penny stocks are also rarely covered by brokerages and analysts. As a result, information on their business outlook, current fundamentals and recovery plans is often limited. This lack of scrutiny can create further risks. For instance, a promoter may have pledged shares of the company to borrow funds for other businesses rather than for the company’s core operations.

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.