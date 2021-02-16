Pension assets under NPS up 36% y-o-y in January: PFRDA

NPS was initially notified for central government employees as of 1 Jan 2004 and subsequently adopted by almost all State Governments for its employees. NPS was later extended to all citizens of India (resident/non-resident/overseas) voluntarily and to corporates for its employees. NPS is compulsory for government employees who joined service after 2004 and it was opened to the private sector in 2009.

