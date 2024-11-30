What happens if a pensioner misses Life Certificate submission date? Explained

All retired state and central government employees must submit their ‘Life Certificate’ or Jeewan Pramaan Patra annually by November 30, to continue receiving their pension payments. See details for how to check details, how to submit online, and what happens if you miss the deadline.

Alert pensioners, the last date or deadline for submitting your Life Certificate annually is today (November 30). Also known as the 'Jeewan Pramaan Patra', all retired state and central government employees are required to submit the document to authorised pension disbursing agencies such as banks, post offices, etc. This enables the pensioners to continue receiving their pension payments.

There is no news yet on the deadline extension by the government. So, be prepared and review the details for how to check your status, submit the certificate online, and what happens if you miss the deadline.

What to do? Requirements for submission of Life Certificate are the PPO Number, Aadhaar number, details of the bank account, and your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

You can submit your life certificate either in person, online, or through doorstep banking.

The validity of a life certificate is one year from the date of the last submission.

What happens if you miss the deadline? Your pension could be stopped if your life certificate is not submitted by November 30.

The money will be released only once the certificate arrives at the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPC).

How to submit Digital Life Certificate (DLC)? Make sure that your Aadhaar card number is registered with the pension disbursing authority (bank, post office, or others).

Download and install ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ and’ Jeevan Pramaan Face App’ from Google Play Store on mobile with a functional front camera.

Enter the pensioner's details.

Take a photograph from the application and submit the information.

You will receive a message with a link on your registered mobile number. Open that link to download the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate.

How to check status of Jeevan Pramaan Patra? Tracking the status of the life certificate after submission can help take prompt action in case of rejection.