Pension delayed? Why retirees in contributory schemes can now take the matter to consumer court

Are you a retiree facing delays in your pension? Is your pension scheme a contributory scheme or a non-contributory scheme? If you are experiencing delays in receiving your pension benefits, you may have legal recourse through consumer courts to resolve the issue.

Furthermore, retirees whose pension benefits are directly linked to a ‘contributory scheme’ may have the option to specially seek legal recourse through consumer courts in cases of unjustified delays.

The remedy could provide an additional avenue for pensioners seeking timely payment of benefits and compensation for prolonged delays. However, the applicability of consumer protection depends on the nature of the pension scheme and the circumstances of the individual case.

A landmark 2022 ruling by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) held that employees who contribute to a pension scheme can qualify as ‘consumers’ under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. The exact case referred to is Qazi Muhammad Ateeq v. General Manager (P & HR), Union Bank of India (Revision Petition No. 983 of 2022).

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Here, we examine the ruling and its long-term implications for the rights and obligations of pensioners in both contributory and non-contributory schemes. We also elaborate on the concept of ‘consumer,’ as defined under Section 2(1)(d)(ii) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Landmark ruling expands consumer protection The ruling came in the case of Qazi Muhammad Ateeq, a former employee of Union Bank of India. He was compulsorily retired in May 2011, but he only received his pensionary benefits in September 2014.

The lower consumer forums rejected his initial complaint seeking compensation for the delay. However, the NCDRC later overturned their decisions.

The commission held that as Ateeq’s pension was directly linked to his contributions, the delay amounted to a clear deficiency in service. It instructed the banks to carefully recalculate his pensionary benefits and pay 9% annual interest for the delayed period. The commission further insisted that the rate would rise to 12% if the order was not complied with within eight weeks.

The decision was primarily supported by earlier Supreme Court rulings, such as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner vs Shiv Kumar Joshi and Regional Provident Fund Commissioner vs Bhavani, which recognised employees contributing to pension or provident fund schemes as ‘consumers’ when seeking benefits under those schemes.

What retirees need to know The ruling is significant because it distinguishes between ‘contributory’ and ‘non-contributory’ pension schemes. Employees who have contributed to a pension or provident fund may approach consumer forums when benefits are unreasonably delayed. Further, clarity on this aspect of their pension schemes is vital to effectively defend their rights.

However, it is also important to note that the remedy may not apply to non-contributory pension schemes. In such cases, retirees may need to seek relief through other forums, including administrative tribunals or civil courts. Seeking proper legal guidance is a must in such cases before proceeding with any legal remedial alternatives.

The ruling, hence, gives retirees in contributory schemes an important avenue for redress. It also reinforces the principle that unjustified and unsustainable delays in pension payments can constitute a deficiency in service, potentially making pension authorities liable for payment of legitimate compensation.