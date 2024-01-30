Pension: Female government employees can now nominate children; here's how to apply for it?
Earlier the female central government employees could nominate only their husband, but now a women can nominate her children too. She must make a written request, stating that family pension should be granted to her eligible child in precedence to her spouse, in the event of her death.
In a move that prima facie gives an impetus to women empowerment, the government has framed new rules enabling women employees to nominate her children.
