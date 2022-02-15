Pension funds chase returns in private-market debt

Two of the nation’s three biggest pension funds—those serving public workers in New York and California—have added private-credit allocation targets in the past two years. Across the U.S., state and local retirement funds with private-credit portfolios are expanding them faster than any other alternative investment, from an average allocation of 3% to an average target of 5.7%, according to analytics company Preqin.

