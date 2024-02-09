Pension funds spike as one-year equity returns jump to 29 per cent: Report
This average annual return of 29.35 per cent in equities in the first week of February is more than triple the return of about 7.87 per cent seen in corporate bonds.
Gaining from the bullish momentum in the equities market over the past year, pension funds have recorded an average annual return of nearly 30 per cent from their equity investments, per the latest PFRDA data, reported Business Line .
