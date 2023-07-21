Pension funds to invest in sovereign green bonds (SGrBs): How it will impact retail investors?2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Pension funds in India will be allowed to invest in sovereign green bonds (SGrBs), according to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). SGrBs are government-issued bonds used to finance environment-related projects
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has said that it will allow pension funds to invest in sovereign green bonds (SGrBs). As per a report in PTT, the government is expected to issue sovereign green bonds in the second half of the current financial year.
