The government has clarified the pension and other financial benefits available to families after the death or disappearance of a serving government.
Two office memorandums issued on 29 October 2026 by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, explain the eligibility rules and payment timelines.
The clarifications cover family pension, death gratuity, provident fund, leave encashment and other service-related dues, along with timelines for sanctioning provisional family pension.
According to the DoPPW, the benefits are governed by the applicable rules and the nominations filed by the government employee. However, a nomination does not override statutory eligibility or the prescribed order of payment.
The key benefits include:
Under the second memorandum, Rule 75(1) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 requires the Head of Office to draw provisional family pension within 15 days of receiving the family pension claim, provided the claimant's eligibility is established.
The key conditions are:
The provisional pension provision is intended to ensure that families do not have to wait for final pension authorisation to receive admissible financial assistance.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official government website for the latest rules and updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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