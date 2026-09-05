Pension pending since 1996! Here's how spouses of two defence retirees received arrears of over ₹48 lakh

Spouses of two defence retirees received family pension arrears pending from 1996 under the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare's Special Campaign 3, as per an ANI report on Friday.
In one case, Angoori Devi, the spouse of a defence pensioner, received arrears of ₹37.40 lakh, arising from difference between the Ordinary Family Pension and Special Family Pension, effective from January 1, 1996, the report said.
In the other case, Simarto, also the spouse of a defence pensioner, received ₹10.66 lakh towards arrears of the liberalised family pension, effective from 1 January 1996, it added.
The two-month long campaign was conducted by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions' which in a statement said the DoPPW is committed to the welfare of central government pensioners, “including the meaningful and accessible redressal of their grievances”.
As per the ministry, the campaign included coordinated efforts of 40 ministries and departments and culminated in successful resolution of 2,306 cases out of the 3,193 taken-up — a 72% redressal rate. “Active follow-up is being done for the redressal of remaining grievances,” it stated.
The statement added that while Special Campaign 3 started in July 2026, there was also a preparatory phase wherein all ministries, departments, and their attached or subordinate offices were mandated to identify long-pending grievances, claims, and issues received via both online and physical modes.
“Ministries and departments identified 1,062 target cases under this phase. Further, 2,131 grievance cases pending on the CPENGRAMS portal for more than one month were also taken for redressal in this phase,” it added.
Next, during the execution phase, the department actively coordinated with the ministries and departments for redressal of these cases. Two mid-campaign review meetings were held, and the status of the pendency of these cases was sought regularly. The campaign concluded on August 31, 2026.
According to the report, the department also settled a number of long-pending claims and arrears of various family members of other defence pensioners during the Special Campaign 3, which started on 7 July 2026. The details are as follows:
“The demographic distribution of the redressal reflects that most of the resolved cases pertain to the pensioners and family pensioners residing in rural areas. It is a healthy trend, as the redirection of grievances from rural areas in online mode through various portals operated by ministries and departments and the CPENGRAMS portal is bridging the digital divide. The collective efforts have resulted in the successful redressal of some long-pending cases,” according to the ministry statement.
CPENGRAMS is the Centre's Centralized Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System. Pensioners can lodge their grievances, view the status, make appeals, and give feedback here — https://pgportal.gov.in/pension/WhatsNew.aspx
As per the website, you can also contact them via toll-free number 1800-11-1960 or by email on care.dppw@nic.in
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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