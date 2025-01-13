Money
How AI and digitalisation can make India's pension schemes more accessible and efficient
Dr CS Mohapatra , Depannita Ghosh 6 min read 13 Jan 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Summary
- While digitalisation has revolutionised the accessibility and administration of pension schemes in India, AI-driven predictive models can allow pension fund managers to make more informed decisions about investment strategies, risk management, and asset allocation.
India’s pension sector has historically been limited in scope, with coverage predominantly available to government employees and a small fraction of the private-sector workforce. In the past, pension services were riddled with bureaucratic challenges, requiring beneficiaries to fill in complex paperwork, endure long delays, and often travel to distant government offices to collect their pensions. These barriers were particularly significant for India’s rural population, which struggled to access pension schemes due to limited infrastructure and awareness.
