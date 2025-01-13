Expanding coverage and ensuring security

Although schemes such as the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have been launched to target informal workers, there is still a large gap in pension coverage. Digitalisation and AI also have immense potential to transform the pension sector by expanding coverage, particularly in the informal sector. Over 90% of India’s workforce is in the informal sector, where access to pension schemes is limited (ILO Report, 2022). Digital platforms and AI tools can help bridge this gap by simplifying the registration process, offering low-cost pension products, and reducing administrative costs. Moreover, through gamification, proper financial knowledge and skills, more young people can be attracted to this sector.