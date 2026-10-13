India's pension reform has quietly become one of the most sophisticated in the developing world. The National Pension System (NPS) now runs on shared digital rails that allow the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to launch a new product within months. Its recent wave of initiatives, including child accounts, a simplified variant for informal workers and phased withdrawals at retirement, shows a system iterating faster than almost any peer. But there is one group even the best accumulation machine cannot help: those already old.
India’s pension system has a blind spot: those already old
SummaryIndia’s pension system is getting better at helping people save for retirement. But for older informal workers with little pension income, reverse mortgages could turn home equity into a financial lifeline.
India's pension reform has quietly become one of the most sophisticated in the developing world. The National Pension System (NPS) now runs on shared digital rails that allow the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to launch a new product within months. Its recent wave of initiatives, including child accounts, a simplified variant for informal workers and phased withdrawals at retirement, shows a system iterating faster than almost any peer. But there is one group even the best accumulation machine cannot help: those already old.
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