India’s pension system has a blind spot: those already old

And most of them do own something substantial: their homes. Eighteen years ago, drawing on the Indian Retirement and Savings Survey 2007, I estimated that tens of millions of informal workers over 50 owned their houses outright. These unencumbered assets were then worth well over ₹17 trillion, or roughly a third of GDP in 2008. Many of these workers are now in retirement, still asset-rich and cash-poor, while the wealth in their walls has only appreciated. A reverse mortgage, which provides monthly income against a home the owner continues to live in, is the natural key to that lock.