Pension: Here's how EPFO members can initiate their EPS claim online, scheme certificate using Form 10C — Stepwise guide

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides pension benefit for all provident fund subscribers who have an account for more than 10 years. This is because of the 12% employer contribution to your EPF account, 8.33% is directed towards a pension fund administered by retirement body.

At time of retirement, members can withdraw their provident fund amount in full and maintain annuity in the pension scheme by availing a Scheme Certificate.

According to the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS 1995), all EPF members are eligible for pension when they reach 58 years of age. You can also choose to delay pension payments till you reach 60 years of age, by pausing contributions for two years (lumpsum earns 4% p.a. interest till 60 years, no interest after) or continuing contributions for two years (higher accumulated amount means higher final payout).

EPS: Fill Form 10C for pension benefits EPF members who wish to withdraw their pension or obtain a scheme certificate need to fill and submit Form 10C. Subscribers can also use this form to avail pension after they reach 58 years of age, or in case of retirement, unemployment for more than two months, and medical and other emergencies, while retaining membership with the retirement fund body.

The form is also used by family or nominee of a deceased member who passed after 58 years of age but did not complete 10 years of service. You can download Form 10C online here — https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/Downloads_PDFs/Form10C.pdf

There are few exceptions — When members accept reduced pension or when members withdraw prematurely due to permanent disablement. In both these cases, the member must apply for claim using Form 10D, according to a Clear Tax report.

How can members initiate claim online using Form 10C? Stepwise guide Go to the EPFO's e-SEWA portal here — https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Login using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and captcha code.

From the menu items, select ‘Claim Form (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’ and click.

It will open a screen with ‘Member Details’ auto-filled — Your name, father’s name, date of birth, contact details, bank account details, etc. You will need to fill in the last four digits of your bank account and verify it.

Next step will be to give consent by clicking ‘Yes’ on the ‘Certificate of Undertaking’.

On the next page that loads select ‘Proceed for Online Claim’.

It will lead to a claims section with your PAN, mobile number, and UAN details auto filled. You can choose between ‘Withdraw PF Only’ (Form 19) or ‘Withdraw Pension Only’ (Form-10C).

Once Form 10C load, fill the required details, generate and complete OTP, and click submit.

You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number once the submission is successful.

The amount will be directly deposited into your provided bank account once the request has been processed. What documents are needed to submit Form 10C? You will need to fill in your name, UAN, Aadhaar number, PAN number, father / husband's name, date of birth, date of joining, date of leaving, reason for leaving, bank account details, and postal address. You will also have to provide the following along with your Form 10C application: