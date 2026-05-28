Pension: Here's how EPFO members can initiate their EPS claim online, scheme certificate using Form 10C — Stepwise guide

Employees Provident Fund: Want to withdraw your pension or obtain a scheme certificate from the EPFO? Here's how EPF members can initiate their claims online using Form 10C. Check the stepwise guide…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 May 2026, 08:56 PM IST
EPF members who wish to withdraw their pension or obtain a scheme certificate need to fill and submit Form 10C.
EPF members who wish to withdraw their pension or obtain a scheme certificate need to fill and submit Form 10C. (Pixabay / Representative Image)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides pension benefit for all provident fund subscribers who have an account for more than 10 years. This is because of the 12% employer contribution to your EPF account, 8.33% is directed towards a pension fund administered by retirement body.

At time of retirement, members can withdraw their provident fund amount in full and maintain annuity in the pension scheme by availing a Scheme Certificate.

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According to the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS 1995), all EPF members are eligible for pension when they reach 58 years of age. You can also choose to delay pension payments till you reach 60 years of age, by pausing contributions for two years (lumpsum earns 4% p.a. interest till 60 years, no interest after) or continuing contributions for two years (higher accumulated amount means higher final payout).

EPS: Fill Form 10C for pension benefits

EPF members who wish to withdraw their pension or obtain a scheme certificate need to fill and submit Form 10C. Subscribers can also use this form to avail pension after they reach 58 years of age, or in case of retirement, unemployment for more than two months, and medical and other emergencies, while retaining membership with the retirement fund body.

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The form is also used by family or nominee of a deceased member who passed after 58 years of age but did not complete 10 years of service. You can download Form 10C online here — https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/Downloads_PDFs/Form10C.pdf

There are few exceptions — When members accept reduced pension or when members withdraw prematurely due to permanent disablement. In both these cases, the member must apply for claim using Form 10D, according to a Clear Tax report.

How can members initiate claim online using Form 10C? Stepwise guide

  • Go to the EPFO's e-SEWA portal here — https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
  • Login using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and captcha code.
  • From the menu items, select ‘Claim Form (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’ and click.
  • It will open a screen with ‘Member Details’ auto-filled — Your name, father’s name, date of birth, contact details, bank account details, etc. You will need to fill in the last four digits of your bank account and verify it.

Also Read | EPFO: Want to avail pension benefit? Here's why retirees need Form 10C
  • Next step will be to give consent by clicking ‘Yes’ on the ‘Certificate of Undertaking’.
  • On the next page that loads select ‘Proceed for Online Claim’.
  • It will lead to a claims section with your PAN, mobile number, and UAN details auto filled. You can choose between ‘Withdraw PF Only’ (Form 19) or ‘Withdraw Pension Only’ (Form-10C).
  • Once Form 10C load, fill the required details, generate and complete OTP, and click submit.
  • You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number once the submission is successful.
  • The amount will be directly deposited into your provided bank account once the request has been processed.

What documents are needed to submit Form 10C?

You will need to fill in your name, UAN, Aadhaar number, PAN number, father / husband's name, date of birth, date of joining, date of leaving, reason for leaving, bank account details, and postal address. You will also have to provide the following along with your Form 10C application:

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  • Copy of blank/cancelled cheque.
  • Date of birth certificate cheque of children of the member, if applying for Scheme Certificate.
  • In case of death, the member’s death, you will to submit the death certificate.
  • Succession certificate, in case application, is made by the legal heir.
  • Revenue stamp of 1 to be attached with the form.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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