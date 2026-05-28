Pension: Here's how EPFO members can initiate their EPS claim online, scheme certificate using Form 10C — Stepwise guide

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides pension benefit for all provident fund subscribers who have an account for more than 10 years. This is because of the 12% employer contribution to your EPF account, 8.33% is directed towards a pension fund administered by retirement body.
At time of retirement, members can withdraw their provident fund amount in full and maintain annuity in the pension scheme by availing a Scheme Certificate.
According to the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS 1995), all EPF members are eligible for pension when they reach 58 years of age. You can also choose to delay pension payments till you reach 60 years of age, by pausing contributions for two years (lumpsum earns 4% p.a. interest till 60 years, no interest after) or continuing contributions for two years (higher accumulated amount means higher final payout).
EPF members who wish to withdraw their pension or obtain a scheme certificate need to fill and submit Form 10C. Subscribers can also use this form to avail pension after they reach 58 years of age, or in case of retirement, unemployment for more than two months, and medical and other emergencies, while retaining membership with the retirement fund body.
The form is also used by family or nominee of a deceased member who passed after 58 years of age but did not complete 10 years of service. You can download Form 10C online here — https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/Downloads_PDFs/Form10C.pdf
There are few exceptions — When members accept reduced pension or when members withdraw prematurely due to permanent disablement. In both these cases, the member must apply for claim using Form 10D, according to a Clear Tax report.
You will need to fill in your name, UAN, Aadhaar number, PAN number, father / husband's name, date of birth, date of joining, date of leaving, reason for leaving, bank account details, and postal address. You will also have to provide the following along with your Form 10C application:
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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