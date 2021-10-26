In order to continue receiving a pension, every government pensioner has to submit an annual Life Certificate in November. Those aged 80 years or above have started submitting life certificates starting October 1. Pensioners can submit the Annual Life Certificate through different modes. “Submit your Life Certificate hassle-free! Pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit Life Certificate from 1st Oct 2021 onwards," SBI tweeted.

#SBI #LifeCertificate #Pensioners #Pension pic.twitter.com/bEd8ll3KPw — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 22, 2021

Here are different ways to submit a Life Certificate:

Submission of life certificate through bank branch

The Life Certificate can be submitted by the traditional method in which the pensioners are required to visit the bank branch disbursing their pension.

Submission of Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan portal

In online method, a pensioner can submit their Life Certificate digitally from home by attaching a UIDAI authenticated biometric device to their personal computer or mobile. In order to submit a Life Certificate digitally, the pensioners have to ensure that their Pension account is linked with the Aadhaar Number.

Submission of life certificate through Doorstep banking facility

-In order to avail of doorstep banking for submission of Life Certificate, one has to download Doorstep Banking App.

-Select Your bank and place your request for doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate.

-Enter your pension account number and verify it.

-You can see Doorstep services charges, click on proceed. You can avail of this service by paying just nominal fees

-After submitting your request, you will get an SMS mentioning the name of the agent.

-The bank agent will visit your home address and complete the Life Certificate submission process.

Submission of life certificate via postman at home

Pensioners can book doorstep requests on post info mobile app or government websites. The certificate will be instantly generated with Pramaan ID sent to pensioners' mobile. The Life Certificate details will be automatically updated with the pension department. It is a chargeable service and will be available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country irrespective of the fact their pension accounts are in a different bank. The service will attract a nominal fee of ₹70.

