Pensioners can get Life Certificate from nearest post office too. Details here

For all central government and state government pensioners, the India Post has a piece of good news for them. The India Post has announced that now pensioners and all other senior citizens will be able to get Life Certificate from post office near them. This is a big relief to those pensioners and other senior citizens who are not a tech savvy and they had to visit their bank for Life Certificate. In fact, on some occasions, the pensioner has to go at its employer for getting one's Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan. So, this India Post proposal would enable around 60 lakh central government pensioners and similar number of various states, UTs and other government agencies' pensioners.

The India Post announced about the initiative from its official twitter handle and said, "Senior citizens can now easily avail the benefit of Jeevan Praman services at the nearest post office CSC counter."

वरिष्ठ नागरिक अब सरलता से नज़दीकी डाकघर के सीएससी काउंटर पर जीवन प्रमाण सेवाओं का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। #AapkaDostIndiaPost



Senior citizens can now easily avail the benefit of Jeevan Praman services at the nearest post office CSC counter.#AapkaDostIndiaPost pic.twitter.com/tKrzifc6yc — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 15, 2021

As per the official website of Jeevan Pramaan — jeevanpramaan.gov.in, "In order to get this life certificate the individual drawing the pension is required to either personally present oneself before the Pension Disbursing Agency or have the Life Certificate issued by authority where they have served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency."

After Indian Post announcement, a pensioner can visit its nearest post office instead of the pension disbursing agency or the authority where they have served, and get its Life Certificate to continue drawing pension in future.

Those pensioners who find it difficult go to the Post Office or pension disbursing agency, they can get Digital Life Certificate by visiting the nearest Jeevan Pramaan center.

"Digital Life Certificate for Pensioners Scheme of the Government of India known as Jeevan Pramaan seeks to address this very problem by digitizing the whole process of securing the life certificate. It aims to streamline the process of getting this certificate and making it hassle free and much easier for the pensioners," says official website of Jeevan Pramaan.

How to get Digital Life Certificate

One can get location of the nearest Jeevan Pramaan center by sending sn SMS from one's mobile number at 7738299899. The text of the SMS will be 'JPL<PIN Code> '. The pensioner will get a list of Jeevan Pramaan centers around the given PIN Code. After getting this list, one can choose which Jevan Pramaan center is nearest and can go there and get one's Digital Life Certificate.

