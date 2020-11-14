In a big relief for pensioners, the central government has recently started a new doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through postmen. The India Post Payments Bank of the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).

"Pensioners of Central Government, state government, EPFO or any other government organizations can take benefit of this facility at doorstep or at any post offices," the statement added.

Digital Life Certificate is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. The facility to submit life certificate online via Jeevan Pramaan Portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November, 2014 to provide a convenient and transparent facility to pensioners for submission of Life Certificate, said a release.

“In order to make this facility available across the country, DoPPW roped in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and utilised its huge network of postmen and gramin dak sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally," it said.

"The pensioners need not visit office of pension department or pension disbursing agency for submission of life certificate," the central government said.

Pensioners can book doorstep request on post info mobile app or government website. The certificate will be instantly generated with Pramaan ID sent to pensioners' mobile. The Life Certificate details will be automatically updated with the pension department.

The paperless issuance of Digital Life Certificate with Aadhaar authentication will be available at your doorstep. Documents needed for the generation of the Digital Life Certificate: 1) Pension ID, 2) Pension Payment order, 3) Pension Disbursing department, 4) Bank account details, 5) Mobile Number and Email ID, 6) Aadhaar Number.

The service will attract a nominal fee of ₹70.

"In view of the current pandemic, it is a huge relief for pensioners to submit life certificates while staying at home," the government said. IPPB is utilising its national network of over 1,36,000 access points in post offices and more than 1,89,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks with smartphones and biometric devices to provide doorstep banking services, it said.





