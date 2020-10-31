At any point, if a pensioner forgets his or her PPO number or want to find PPO, s/he can get it easily by submitting either the bank account number, which is linked to EPF or using Member ID, which is pensioner's PF number given by the EPFO.

Pension Payment Order or PPO number is a unique 12-digit number that helps pensioners receive their pension. It is an important number for pensioners or those individuals who are on the verge of retirement. PPO number helps in getting the pension. Further, while submitting life certificate every year, it is important mention this PPO number. A PPO number is basically a reference number for any communication made to Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO). At any point, if a pensioner forgets his or her PPO number or want to find PPO, s/he can get it easily by submitting either the bank account number, which is linked to EPF or using Member ID, which is pensioner's PF number given by the EPFO.

Follow the steps given below to get your PPO number using bank account number or PF Number. The process will take less than a minute to retrieve your PPO number.

Follow the steps given below to get your PPO number using bank account number or PF Number. The process will take less than a minute to retrieve your PPO number.

Step 1. Go to EPFO Website – www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2. Click on ‘Pensioners Portal’ on the left side of the homepage. It is a separate portal for pensioners which caters to different services as -- Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry, Know your PPO No., PPO Enquiry or Payment Enquiry and Know Your Pension Status

Step 3. Next, click on ‘Know your PPO No.’

Step 4. In the next step, the system will ask you to enter either your bank account number which is linked to pension or your member identification number or member ID.

On submitting, you will get to know the PPO Number and other details.

EPFO tweeted a detailed infographic to explain the steps to get your PPO number using bank account number or PF Number. Here's the tweet:

