NEW DELHI : To continue receiving retirement pension, government pensioners will have to submit a Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra by November 30. The window to submit the certificate opened from Friday for those aged below 80.

The offline or the traditional process of getting a life certificate for pension involves a personal visit before pension disbursing agencies like banks, post offices, etc or have the certificate issued by authority where they have served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency.

The traditional process is not only complicated but also but also a time consuming one.

The easier process for pensioners is getting a digital life certificate (DLC) that can be generated online with the help of Aadhaar. There is no requirement to be present personally before the pension disbursing officer nor visit any bank or post office to submit the certificate.

How to submit life certificate for pensioners online:

The government had launched the Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate in 2014 which uses the pensioner's Aadhaar number and biometric data (either iris or fingerprint).

If you are doing it from your home then you need to have an STQC certified biometric device is required for capturing data. If not, then you can go to any Citizen Service Centre (CSC) or the office of pension disbursing agencies.

You need to download the 'JeevanPramaan Application' on your PC/mobile phone. The app is also available at the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

The pensioner has to provide Aadhaar number, name, mobile number and self declared pension related information like PPO number, pension account number, bank details, name of pension sanctioning authority, pension disbursing authority, etc. Once the Aadhaar authentication is complete, you can download a PDF copy of the certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website by providing the Jeevan Pramaan ID.

The digital life certificate is made available to the pension disbursing agency.

Since 2014, 2.6 crore pensioners have used the platform to submit digital life certificates.

The last date for submission of life certificate:

For those aged below 80, life certificate can be submitted in between November 1 and 30. And for senior pensions, aged 80 and above, the department of pension and pensioners' welfare has allowed them to submit life certificates from October 1 instead of November 1. The deadline remains the same - November 30. If you miss the deadline, pension disbursal is stopped from next month onwards but will be resumed as and when you submit the certificate.