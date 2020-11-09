Pensioners Life Certificate: How to submit online or through doorstep banking

With the timeline for submission of Life Certificate extended till 31st December in view of the Covid-19 pandemic , the central govt pensioners have three options to submit it to the banks. So far the deadline for the submission has always been 30th November, but this year the Centre has decided to give the pensioners an extra window of 31 days to present their Jeevan Pramaan Patra.

Submission of Life Certificate by vising the branch

The Life Certificate can be submitted either by the traditional method in which the pensioners are required to visit the bank branch disbursing their pension. This process, however, is considered time consuming which also involves health risks as the elderly are more prone to the deadly novel coronavirus.

Submission of Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan portal

In online method, a pensioner can submit their Life Certificate digitally from home by attaching an UIDAI authenticated biometric device to their personal computer or mobile.





In order to submit Life Certificate digitally, the pensioners have to ensure that their Pension account is linked with Aadhaar Number.

Here are the steps to do it online:

-Visit the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

-Provide Aadhaar number, name, mobile number, PPO number, pension account number, bank details, name of pension sanctioning authority, pension disbursing authority, etc.

-Once the Aadhaar authentication is complete, download a PDF copy of the certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website.

-Following this the digital life certificate is made available to the pension disbursing agency.

Submission of Life Certificate through Doorstep banking facility

-In order to avail doorstep banking for submission of Life Certificate, one has to download Doorstep Banking App.

-Select Your bank and place your request for doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate.

-Enter your pension account number and verify it.

-You can see Doorstep services charges, click on proceed. You can avail of this service by paying just nominal fees

-After submitting your request, you will get an SMS mentioning the name of agent.

-The bank agent will visit your home address and complete the Life Certificate submission process.

What is the Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan)

Digital Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. This service can be availed without being physically present at the pension disbursing agency or have the Life Certificate issued by the authority.

