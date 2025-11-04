Pensioners' Life Certificate Services at doorstep now as India Post Payments Bank partners with EPFO

India Post Payments Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to offer doorstep Digital Life Certificate services for pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.

Through this partnership, IPPB plans to leverage its extensive network of over 1.65 lakh Post Offices and more than 3 lakh postal service providers, including Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks, who are equipped with Doorstep Banking devices.

By utilising digital Face Authentication technology and Fingerprint biometric authentication, they aim to help EPFO pensioners easily submit their Digital Life Certificates from home, removing the necessity to visit bank branches or EPFO offices for submitting traditional paper-based certificates.

The EPFO will bear the entire cost of issuing the Digital Life Certificate, making the service free for its pensioners.

Highlighting the collaboration, R Viswesvaran, MD & CEO, IPPB, said,“This partnership with EPFO reinforces IPPB’s mission to bring essential financial and citizen services to every doorstep in India. With our technology-enabled postal network and trusted last-mile reach, EPFO pensioners—especially in rural and semi-urban areas—will now be able to complete their life certificate submission seamlessly, with dignity and convenience."

He added, “The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Digital India’ and ‘Ease of Living’ vision, harnessing technology and postal infrastructure to ensure inclusive service delivery for senior citizens and pensioners.”

IPPB introduced the Doorstep Service of Digital Life Certificate in 2020, enabling pensioners to generate JeevanPramaan using Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication. This service was launched with the aim to reduce the time for issuance of JeevanPramaan.