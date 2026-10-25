Pensioners Welfare Associations: Role of PWAs, pension support and government grant spending rules — what to know

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has issued an Office Memorandum (OM) dated 3 December 2025 and laid down additional guidelines for Pensioners’ Welfare Associations (PWAs) on how they can spend government grants.

These associations help pensioners access pension-related information, understand government rules, seek grievance redressal, and access welfare-related assistance.

DoPPW provides annual Grant-in-Aid (GIA) to these associations to support their activities. The December 2025 memorandum specifies how these associations can allocate the grant across different administrative and operational expenses. Here is what the associations do, how they help pensioners, and what the grant guidelines say.

What is the role of PWAs? Under its earlier OM dated 1 September 2025, the department said it had 57 identified PWAs that help pensioners access information, understand pension-related rules, and seek grievance redressal.

These associations act as an extended arm of DoPPW, helping circulate government orders and pension-related updates, guiding pensioners on retirement matters, facilitating grievance registration on the CPENGRAMS portal, and supporting awareness campaigns, including those related to Digital Life Certificates.

The December memorandum follows an earlier OM dated 1 September 2025, which introduced new guidelines for identified PWAs. It specifies the maximum permissible share of grant money that associations can spend on different administrative and operational expenses while submitting their utilisation certificates for the year 2025-26.

A utilisation certificate is a document through which an organisation reports how it has spent the grant it received.

What are the permitted expenditure limits for PWAs? According to the December 2025 memorandum, the permissible expenditure on different components is as follows:

Item of expenditure Permissible share Telephone/ internet connection 15% Stationery including printing and publication + Battery replacement 15% Subsidy towards Rent of Building/ Water/electricity/ AMC of equipment 30% Remuneration Payable to Data entry (Part-time), Computer hardware/software 20% Conveyance 10% Miscellaneous expenditure for conducting AGM and other regular meetings 10%

The memorandum states that the total expenditure is “restricted to total amount of Grant-in-Aid released to identified PWAS.”

For example, if an association receives a grant of ₹1 lakh, the prescribed allocation would ordinarily allow up to ₹15,000 for telephone and internet expenses, ₹30,000 for rent and utility-related expenses, and ₹20,000 for data-entry remuneration and computer-related expenses.

Can associations change these spending limits? Yes. The memorandum gives associations some flexibility to adjust spending according to their individual requirements.

It states: “Depending upon their individual needs, PWAs will have flexibility in spending on various items as listed above within the overall sanctioned amount of Grant-in-aid.”

It further specifies: “This flexibility will be to the extent of 25% on higher/lower side of individual component subject to overall spending within the sanctioned amount of Grant-in-aid.”

This means an association can spend more or less than the prescribed share on an individual component, within the permitted 25% flexibility, provided its total expenditure remains within the sanctioned grant.

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What are the current rules for grants? The September 2025 OM established a broader framework for evaluating PWAs and providing grant-in-aid from financial year 2025-26 onwards. It states that the guidelines will be reviewed once every two years.

This means the framework is intended to continue in FY 2026-27 and subsequent years unless revised or replaced.

The December 2025 OM supplements the guidelines issued on 1 September 2025. Its key provision is the specification of expenditure limits across six categories, alongside flexibility to adjust individual allocations by up to 25% in either direction.