Pensions aren’t the answer to your retirement anxiety

The reason people think individual retirement accounts are a worse deal is that they reveal the truth we’d rather not face: Retirement is very expensive, no matter how you fund it. Chile had one of the more successful retirement account programs, but it will probably be scrapped because the saving rates — about 10% — weren't enough to fund an adequate retirement for most people.Yet pensions have the same problem. American workers and their employers together pay a combined 12.4% of their annual earnings for Social Security retirement benefits, and the program is still facing financial strains. The same goes for most countries that provide pensions. The difference is that 401(k) accounts make the underfunding problem clear to everyone. So no wonder Chile’s system is facing an overhaul and there are calls to expand pensions in other countries. These calls will grow louder if there is a recession and the market retreats further. But increasing reliance on defined-benefit pensions would be a mistake; They're just another form of debt that goes unfunded.

