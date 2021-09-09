People aged 75+ may not have to pay 10% TDS on FD interest

But, by filing Form 12BBA, a senior taxpayer will not have to go through the hassle of claiming tax refunds. This is because according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notification, the bank will deduct income tax of the senior citizen as per the ‘rates in force’, which essentially means in accordance with the applicable tax slab, and separate TDS on FD interest won’t be deducted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}