People fear they’ve got too much cash in their bank accounts

It had become standard advice in personal-finance subreddits and Facebook groups to keep extra cash in high-yield savings accounts, but the rates on those have fallen steadily for the past year. Popular brands such as Ally and Marcus — the consumer arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc — offered rates in July of 1% and 1.05%, respectively; both were over 2% a little over a year ago, when the US Federal Reserve cut rates for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.