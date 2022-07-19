People have money, but they’re forgetting to pay bills5 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 05:03 PM IST
Credit-card and other delinquencies are rising. Here’s how to remember to pay, even when you’re stressed about inflation.
More Americans are falling short on their financial responsibilities, like paying their bills or meeting with their financial adviser. In many cases, it’s happening because, they say, they simply forgot.