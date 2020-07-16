People in metros more anxious about income and job security: Survey

Financial security, however, stands at 46% in metros whereas in tier-I cities, it was at 55%. “Though we had heard about pandemics, this is the first time this generation is experiencing it. And since the spread is global, every person is afraid and there is a lot of uncertainty. And an effective vaccine may take months. So the fear around job losses and salary cuts are adding to the financial insecurity of the urban salaried class who may already be stretched due to EMIs and other liabilities," said Melvin Joseph, founder, Finvin Financial Planners.