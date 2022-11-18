‘People lose when options are used for speculation’

There is a thin line between inspiration and show-off. If a rich person posts a picture of a car bought with his parents’ money, it is flaunting or show-off. I put my pictures because I come from a very poor family background. So, if somebody coming from a poor family background also shows he has enough skills, it can be a source of inspiration. But it doesn’t mean that everyone can make it or only do so through trading. At the end of the day, you have to study your own strengths and weakness, and then take a call. Secondly, most of the top influencers have other sources of income. For example, because I am a social media influencer, I get money from YouTube. I have openly said that I have 7-8 different sources of income. If you really want to grow, you need to do that, just like any other business or listed company would have multiple sources of income.