But this time around, he thinks, the situation is grimmer. “There were jobs elsewhere then. But that’s not the case this time around, especially when it comes to the aviation industry. The entire sector is affected and not just one company. I have friends who have lost their jobs but there is nothing to look forward to, immediately," said Rane. Since airline operations are not regular yet, he focuses on spending quality time with his wife Hemangi, 38, who is a homemaker, and two daughters, Sanika, nine, and Jahnavi, six, when he is home.