Performance matters: why PMS may not be a great investment
The portfolio management services (PMS) industry, which caters to the investment needs of high net-worth individuals (HNIs), in India grew by about 14.5% last year, compared to a mere 5.7% growth witnessed by mutual funds (MFs) in the same period. The assets under management (AUM) of both PMS and the MFs stood at ₹26.9 trillion and ₹39.9 trillion, respectively, as of December.
