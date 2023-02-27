Performance matters: why PMS may not be a great investment

Talking about the underperformance by large-cap PMS funds, Munish Randev, founder and chief executive of CERVIN Family Office, said “I am not surprised. When most MF managers can’t beat the benchmark, the chances of PMS funds beating the benchmark are even less because it is not easy to beat the index by having only 15-25 stocks in a concentrated portfolio. Having said that, there are outliers in this space too, which have generated decent returns in the long run."