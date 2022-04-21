Performance standards—the missing piece in curated stock portfolios

To put things into perspective, in case of a mutual fund, a scheme can be evaluated based on growth in net asset value, assets under management, comparison with benchmarks, and the like. Regulations mandate that for schemes that have been in existence for more than 1 year, the compounded annualized returns should be given and for schemes that have been in existence for less than a year, the returns have to be the absolute returns since inception. This information is provided in the scheme information document, websites, and other forums. While some CSPs follow a combination of the above metrics, the concern is the lack of standardization. In case of PMS, SEBI has prescribed the use of time-weighted rate of return (TWRR) method for communicating the past performance. Portfolio managers are required to submit a client reporting format that includes information on the performance of the client account, portfolio manager, and the appropriate benchmark. Perhaps CSPs could follow similar standards.