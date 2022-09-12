Performing credit amid the funding winter3 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 11:33 PM IST
- Venture debt can be offered to companies that may not be cash flow positive yet
The funding winter is here and many venture capital (VC) firms have reportedly asked their portfolio companies to cut costs and revise budgets and projections. VC funding has seen a decline from $17bn in the third quarter of calendar year 2021 to $7bn in the second quarter of calendar year 2022, due to adverse macroeconomic scenarios led by geopolitical tensions, low anticipated growth and multi-year high inflation.