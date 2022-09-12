Performing credit amid the funding winter

The yield range of up to 8% is mostly covered by MFs, where the portfolios are disproportionately skewed towards safety due to risk parameters set by Sebi and low liquidity risk on account of being open-ended vehicles. At the other extreme, there are venture, real estate funds, and distressed debt operating in the above 16% yield range. The PC space consists of papers issued by rated and stable companies which are undiscovered and yield high risk-adjusted returns. As per our estimates, more than 90% of these companies in any rating bracket are Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) positive. However, when we analysed 80 VD investee portfolio companies, we found that they are largely Ebitda negative with limited ability to generate cash flows. The VD portfolio comprises companies that are typically unrated unlike companies in the PC space. This could make asset quality in the VD universe inferior, although VD investors have lately been considering the underlying business model, path to profitability, positive unit metrics and longer runways for evaluating their investment decisions.