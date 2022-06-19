Perks from business or profession to now attract 10% TDS

As for reimbursements taken on expenses incurred while carrying out a business, these will be treated as benefits depending on whose name the invoice is issued in. For instance, if professional A spends on travel expenses out of his pocket for company X and the invoice is generated in A’s name, the reimbursement that he gets from X will be treated as a benefit and subjected to 10% TDS under section 194R. However, if the invoice is generated in X’s name, TDS would not apply.