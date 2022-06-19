Perks from business or profession to now attract 10% TDS

As per CBDT guidelines, the deduction is to be made when the aggregate value of the benefit exceeds ₹20,000 in a financial year and when the deductor’s gross sale or turnover from business exceeds ₹1 crore or from profession exceeds ₹50 lakh in the preceding financial year
Beginning 1 July, benefits received by professionals or businessmen in the course of carrying out their profession or business will attract 10% TDS (tax deducted at source) under section 194R, which was introduced by the government in Budget 2022.
As per Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) guidelines, the deduction is to be made when the aggregate value of the benefit exceeds ₹20,000 in a financial year and when the deductor’s gross sale or turnover from business exceeds ₹1 crore or from profession exceeds ₹50 lakh in the preceding financial year.
These benefits don’t necessarily have to be in cash and also include capital assets.
“To give some common examples, amenities given to commission agents like travel vouchers for their family for achieving sales, or a real estate consultant of a development project alloted a flat in a building for providing consultancy, or a key management personnel of the company given valuable gifts for his services to the company, will all be covered under section 194R," said Keval Sonecha, partner, Sonecha & Amlani.
This provision will trigger even when an owner or director in a company is given a car or is allotted shares. Social media influencers will also be impacted as samples or freebies given by companies for sales promotion purposes when not returned will attract TDS.
The primary condition is that the benefit should arise from conducting a business or profession. “194R covers benefits or perquisites exchanged between two businessmen or professionals. It doesn’t get triggered when the relationship is that of an employer and an employee," said Prakash Hegde, a Bengaluru-based chartered accountant.
As for reimbursements taken on expenses incurred while carrying out a business, these will be treated as benefits depending on whose name the invoice is issued in. For instance, if professional A spends on travel expenses out of his pocket for company X and the invoice is generated in A’s name, the reimbursement that he gets from X will be treated as a benefit and subjected to 10% TDS under section 194R. However, if the invoice is generated in X’s name, TDS would not apply.
Taxpayers should note that this provision is applicable irrespective of whether the benefit received is taxable in their hands or not, and even if their taxable income is below the ₹2.5 lakh threshold.