Personal accident cover vs standalone term insurance: Which is best fit and gives better value for money?

Personal accident cover and standalone term insurance, both of which provide financial protection, may seem similar to many but are different in various aspects. The question about which is the best buy and most suitable financial protection in individual cases will be answered here. For those deciding which to choose, this is the right place to learn about similarities and differences.

Similarities between accident cover and term insurance Starting with similarities between accident cover and term insurance, it is important to note that

Both provide financial protection.

Both are offered at premiums

Both cover deaths that occur on account of accidents

Both can offer same payout

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Differences between accident cover and term insurance Even though, a cheap personal accident policy may seem like a smart buy than term insurance but the two are not interchangeable as they protect against different risks and serve different purpose.

While term insurance is a broad promise against mortality, personal accident cover is a narrower promise against a specific peril.

Term insurance is offered at a higher premium than personal accident insurance plan, which is generally taken for 1 year and needs yearly renewal.

A term plan is a simple contract which becomes incontestable under law after three years with the exception of suicide in the first year.

A term insurance plan offers long-term protection for 10 to 30 years or more and covers the life assured’s death, be it due to accident or due to natural causes or illness. Meanwhile, claims of accident cover depend on the cause of death with exclusions being extensive, including intoxication, adventure sports, hazardous occupations, self-harm and war.

Term insurance premium remains fixed throughout the policy term while accident insurance premiums may or may not be revised at renewal and renewal itself is not always guaranteed.

The nominee of term insurance plan receives the assured sum either as a lump sum payment, monthly income or a combination of both. However, it does not automatically cover accidents or disabilities unless included in the clause.

Under term insurance, claims are simpler as a death certificate and medical records are sufficient documents insurers need to settle claims within a few days. Notably, accident claims are rigorous as medico-legal cases often require police reports. In this case, the claims assessment is dependent on interpretation as insurers typically examine the circumstances of the accident.

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Personal accident insurance protects against risks that neither term insurance nor health insurance addresses. It offers disability benefits and often reimbursement for accident-related medical expenses.

Moreover, accident cover can be purchased for single events like a long taxi ride or a train journey, but term insurance is a long-term financial commitment. When to buy accident cover or term insurance It is recommended that one must buy term plan first and as early as possible as many term plans now offer protection against accidents. Some policies even cover medical expenses and partial disability benefits, adding more comprehensive protection.

Since life insurers underwrite policies based on current health status at the time of application, chronic diseases like diabetes, heart condition or other common middle-age ailments might attract higher premium. Life insurers may even decline to offer policies in case a person is suffering from serious medical conditions. Notably, personal accident cover becomes the next-best alternative for those who cannot obtain term insurance.