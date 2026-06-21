Personal Finance: I asked ChatGPT to rank common dad advice from Indian fathers; AI ranks tips from worst to best

Personal Finance: I asked ChatGPT to rank common dad advice from Indian fathers, from most underrated to most outdated

Hey, it’s Father’s Day 2026. So, I thought I’d dig into some pieces of my father’s personal finance advice. However, I asked ChatGPT to rank the tips from worst to best.

My ChatGPT Prompt I want ChatGPT to act as a behavioural economist and cultural observer. Help me answer a surprisingly-difficult question:

How good is traditional Indian father's financial advice in today’s economy?

Growing up, many of us heard variations of the same lines:

“Buy a house early.”

“Never take loans.”

“Government jobs are safest.”

“Don’t waste money travelling.”

“Save first, enjoy later.”

“Credit cards are dangerous.”

“Invest only what you can see.”

“Gold never fails.”

“Study hard and life will become stable.”

Some of the personal finance advice built wealth for one generation. Some of it may quietly limit another. I want a financially-realistic and historically fair ranking.

Please assume the following hypothetical profile:

I live in an Indian metro

I am 32 years old

Household income: ₹ 24 LPA

24 LPA Married, one child

Working in a private-sector white-collar profession

No inherited wealth

Moderate EMIs

I invest but still feel financially uncertain. Please include themes such as saving, housing, jobs, education, debt, gold, FDs, stock markets, marriage spending, cars, retirement, travel, children, side income, status spending, insurance and career choices.

Then specifically analyse:

Which piece of advice aged surprisingly well?

Which advice failed because India changed?

Which advice failed because incomes changed?

Which advice failed because expectations changed? Do not romanticise old wisdom. Do not assume newer is smarter. Give me a financially-realistic and generationally-fair ranking of Indian dad advice.

ChatGPT’s Response Indian fathers were often better economists than they get credit for. They just operated in a different India.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to plan the cheapest possible trip to the Maldives for 2

Their advice was shaped by an era of lower incomes, fewer financial products, limited job mobility, and much weaker social safety nets. That made caution rational. Today, some of that wisdom still compounds beautifully. Some quietly destroy flexibility. Here’s my ranking.

Still Excellent Save before you spend

Dad translation: Money left at month-end never gets saved.

Why it worked: Salaries were stable but small.

Still relevant? Extremely.

Modern update: Save and automate. Do not manually “try”.

Avoid lifestyle inflation

Dad translation: Just because salary increased does not mean spending should.

Why it worked: Wealth was built slowly.

Today: Still elite advice.

Modern version: Upgrade selectively.

Buy insurance, not because you expect disaster

Dad translation: Protect the family first.

Why it worked: One earner carried everything.

Today: More relevant than ever.

Live below your means

Dad translation: Status is expensive.

Modern update: Spend aggressively only where you genuinely care.

Education is an asset

Dad translation: Skills survive bad times.

Modern update: Degrees alone do not.

Underrated Keep cash reserves: Older generations kept cash because credit was scarce. Young professionals often overinvest. Dad’s version becomes today’s emergency fund.

Don’t buy every new car: Depreciation existed before YouTube explained depreciation.

Stay employable: Older fathers said, “Keep your job”. What they meant was: remain economically useful.

Don’t show off wealth: Quiet wealth ages well.

Avoid unnecessary debt: This was never anti-loan. It was anti-dependence.

Context-Dependent Buy a house early: Worked when homes cost 3–5x annual income. Today in metros, it’s often 10–15x. It’s still good advice if you’re staying there for 10+ years and the EMI is under control. It’s bad if mobility matters.

Government jobs are safest: That’s true for stability. But, it’s less true for upside.

Gold never fails: it protects purchasing power. But, it rarely creates extraordinary wealth.

Never change jobs too often: Loyalty was rewarded earlier. Today, stagnation is punished.

Avoid stock markets: Their market memory is limited, and access is limited. Modern update: You should avoid speculation, but not investing.

Becoming Outdated Save first. Enjoy later: The problem with this advice is that ‘later’ keeps moving. The modern version is: Save consistently, and live intentionally.

One income should support the entire family: This worked when costs were lower. Dual-income households have changed the maths.

Children’s education at any cost: Overspending does not guarantee outcomes.

Mostly Outdated Travel is a waste of money: Travel has become cheaper. Exposure has become more valuable.

Study hard, and life becomes stable: Today, it’s study + adaptability + health + luck. No single lever exists.

Where different fathers come from: Salaried middle class: stability, house, FDs, education.

Business families: risk, cash flow, assets.

Government employees: security, pension thinking.

First-generation urban families: protect against falling back. Advice that aged best Save first

Avoid status competition

Insurance matters

Stay humble financially

Advice that aged poorly Property always wins

Loyalty guarantees growth

Travel can wait forever