Personal Finance: I asked ChatGPT to rank common dad advice from Indian fathers, from most underrated to most outdated
Hey, it’s Father’s Day 2026. So, I thought I’d dig into some pieces of my father’s personal finance advice. However, I asked ChatGPT to rank the tips from worst to best.
I want ChatGPT to act as a behavioural economist and cultural observer. Help me answer a surprisingly-difficult question:
How good is traditional Indian father's financial advice in today’s economy?
Growing up, many of us heard variations of the same lines:
“Buy a house early.”
“Never take loans.”
“Government jobs are safest.”
“Don’t waste money travelling.”
“Save first, enjoy later.”
“Credit cards are dangerous.”
“Invest only what you can see.”
“Gold never fails.”
“Study hard and life will become stable.”
Some of the personal finance advice built wealth for one generation. Some of it may quietly limit another. I want a financially-realistic and historically fair ranking.
Please assume the following hypothetical profile:
Please include themes such as saving, housing, jobs, education, debt, gold, FDs, stock markets, marriage spending, cars, retirement, travel, children, side income, status spending, insurance and career choices.
Then specifically analyse:
Do not romanticise old wisdom. Do not assume newer is smarter. Give me a financially-realistic and generationally-fair ranking of Indian dad advice.
Indian fathers were often better economists than they get credit for. They just operated in a different India.
Their advice was shaped by an era of lower incomes, fewer financial products, limited job mobility, and much weaker social safety nets. That made caution rational. Today, some of that wisdom still compounds beautifully. Some quietly destroy flexibility. Here’s my ranking.
Save before you spend
Dad translation: Money left at month-end never gets saved.
Why it worked: Salaries were stable but small.
Still relevant? Extremely.
Modern update: Save and automate. Do not manually “try”.
Avoid lifestyle inflation
Dad translation: Just because salary increased does not mean spending should.
Why it worked: Wealth was built slowly.
Today: Still elite advice.
Modern version: Upgrade selectively.
Buy insurance, not because you expect disaster
Dad translation: Protect the family first.
Why it worked: One earner carried everything.
Today: More relevant than ever.
Live below your means
Dad translation: Status is expensive.
Modern update: Spend aggressively only where you genuinely care.
Education is an asset
Dad translation: Skills survive bad times.
Modern update: Degrees alone do not.
Keep cash reserves: Older generations kept cash because credit was scarce. Young professionals often overinvest. Dad’s version becomes today’s emergency fund.
Don’t buy every new car: Depreciation existed before YouTube explained depreciation.
Stay employable: Older fathers said, “Keep your job”. What they meant was: remain economically useful.
Don’t show off wealth: Quiet wealth ages well.
Avoid unnecessary debt: This was never anti-loan. It was anti-dependence.
Buy a house early: Worked when homes cost 3–5x annual income. Today in metros, it’s often 10–15x. It’s still good advice if you’re staying there for 10+ years and the EMI is under control. It’s bad if mobility matters.
Government jobs are safest: That’s true for stability. But, it’s less true for upside.
Gold never fails: it protects purchasing power. But, it rarely creates extraordinary wealth.
Never change jobs too often: Loyalty was rewarded earlier. Today, stagnation is punished.
Avoid stock markets: Their market memory is limited, and access is limited. Modern update: You should avoid speculation, but not investing.
Save first. Enjoy later: The problem with this advice is that ‘later’ keeps moving. The modern version is: Save consistently, and live intentionally.
One income should support the entire family: This worked when costs were lower. Dual-income households have changed the maths.
Children’s education at any cost: Overspending does not guarantee outcomes.
Travel is a waste of money: Travel has become cheaper. Exposure has become more valuable.
Study hard, and life becomes stable: Today, it’s study + adaptability + health + luck. No single lever exists.
Save first
Avoid status competition
Insurance matters
Stay humble financially
Property always wins
Loyalty guarantees growth
Travel can wait forever
One pattern stood out. Indian fathers were usually not trying to maximise returns. They were trying to minimise ruin. That mindset deserves more respect than most people give it.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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