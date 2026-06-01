From HENRY to HARRY: how high earners can escape the lifestyle trap and build real wealth

Vishal Dhawan
2 min read1 Jun 2026, 05:08 PM IST
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Many high earners fall into a lifestyle trap. Photo: Pradeep Gaur
Summary
High salaries don't guarantee financial independence. Here’s how time-poor professionals can escape the cycle of heavy EMIs and lifestyle inflation to secure long-term assets.

As India becomes more globally integrated, we are seeing the rise of a significant new demographic: HENRYs, or High Earners, Not Rich Yet. These are individuals and families with high-octane careers and impressive salaries who nonetheless lack meaningful wealth.

In our practice, we often see successful professionals unknowingly caught in a cycle where their professional triumph becomes a hurdle to their personal financial independence. If you're in such a position, here's how to break and cycle and build real wealth.

Anatomy of the lifestyle trap

Why is it so difficult for some high earners to build lasting assets? The reasons are often more psychological than mathematical:

  • Perception dictator: Many high earners fall into a lifestyle trap, in which their residence and mode of transport are chosen primarily to influence other people’s perceptions.
  • EMI drain: This drive for status often causes them to direct a large portion of their high income to financial institutions in the form of equated monthly instalments (EMIs).
  • Price of convenience: HENRYs are typically income-rich but time-poor. To survive the grind, they pay a premium for conveniences—from a large domestic support staff to frequent home delivery of food due to sheer exhaustion.
  • Keeping up with the Joneses: The social pressure to pay for elite international schools, lavish foreign holidays, and luxury goods makes it incredibly difficult to convert monthly income into long-term assets.

Also Read | The high earners who never become truly wealthy

Debt and taxes

Beyond lifestyle choices, two structural forces work against the high earner. First, there is the tax leak. Since salary income offers limited tax protection, the cost-to-company (CTC) figure for HENRYs is often vastly different from their take-home pay after the government takes its share.

Also Read | Half of EPF savers retire with just ₹20,000. EPF 3.0 could make it worse.

The urgency of now

It’s vital to remember that a high income is rarely permanent. As the corporate pyramid narrows, the risk of burnout increases, and there is a very real chance your career will be shorter than you imagined. This necessitates a much longer retirement period that must be supported by the assets you build today.

Being a HENRY is a fantastic starting point, but remaining one is a risk you cannot afford to take. By moving to a "strategic preservation" mindset, you can ensure that your successful career fuels your future rather than sabotaging it.

Vishal Dhawan is the founder & CEO of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm.

Also Read | AI, ambition and the Gen Z money revolution

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