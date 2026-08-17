A new category of debt mutual funds, created to offer investors better after-tax returns, is struggling to make its mark despite a rapid rise in the number of such offerings. These 'income plus arbitrage’ funds have grown to 22 in less than two years of launch, with sector majors such as HDFC Mutual Fund and Sundaram Mutual Fund launching their schemes this year.
Should you invest in income plus arbitrage funds?
SummaryIncome-plus arbitrage funds, aimed at wealthier investors seeking tax benefits, have seen limited traction, with recent withdrawals offsetting initial inflows. Their complex structures and mixed short-term returns have also hindered adoption.
A new category of debt mutual funds, created to offer investors better after-tax returns, is struggling to make its mark despite a rapid rise in the number of such offerings. These 'income plus arbitrage’ funds have grown to 22 in less than two years of launch, with sector majors such as HDFC Mutual Fund and Sundaram Mutual Fund launching their schemes this year.
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