Should you invest in income plus arbitrage funds?

One is if they are retirees looking to draw down their portfolios or to fund a certain expense within the next two to three years. He has invested a part of these retirees’ money, for which the use may not be clear. “They want something to do with this money, they don’t know what to do as of now, and they don’t want to get stuck in banks,” he said. By keeping that money in the income plus arbitrage, Kondajii hopes to provide them better returns than bank fixed deposit rates, especially after the 12.5% tax-kicker.