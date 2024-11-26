Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Looking for a personal loan? THESE are the documents you need for your application

    Personal loans: To secure a loan quickly, gather the necessary documentation, including identity and proof of income. Each lender has specific requirements, so consult them directly. Being organised can facilitate a smoother application process and help you meet significant life goals.

    Dakshita Ojha
    Published26 Nov 2024, 04:07 PM IST
    Personal loans: Your checklist documents for a smooth personal loan approval
    Personal loans: Your checklist documents for a smooth personal loan approval

    Are you planning something significant in your life, such as a wedding, remodelling your home, or that long-awaited bucket list vacation? At times like these, a personal loan can be a convenient source of finance. However, before applying, however, you'll need to provide the following documents to the lender: 

    In this article, we will examine the key documents required for a personal loan.

    Understanding personal loans

    A personal loan is an unsecured loan that offers you a one-time payment sum that can be used for any purpose, such as debt consolidation, medical emergencies, home renovations, travel and more. 

    Personal loans can be your solution for flexible financing options with speedy disbursal and competitive interest rates. To avoid being burdened financially, carefully consider your repayment capacity and choose the right lender with clear terms.

    Also Read | Personal loans: How is a pre-approved loan different from a regular one?

    Documents required for applying personal loan

    To ensure a fast and timely personal loan approval, you must provide the lender with documentation verifying your identity, income, and trustworthiness. Let’s look at the major documents required to apply for a personal loan:-

    1. Documents required for salaried individuals

    Salaried individuals must submit the following documents, together with a properly completed personal loan application form:

    Identity proof (any one):

    • Passport
    • PAN card
    • Voter’s ID
    • Aadhar card
    • Driving license

    Address proof (any one):

    • Passport
    • Utility bill (telephone, electricity, water, gas) – less than 2 months old
    • Aadhaar card
    • Driving license
    • Ration card

    Income proof:

    • Salary slips (Last three months)
    • Bank statements for the last three to six months (showing salary credit)

    Tax paid (any one):

    • IT returns (for two years)
    • Form 16

    Residence proof (any one):

    • Property documents
    • Maintenance bill
    • Electricity bill

    Proof of job (any one):

    • Current employment certificate
    • Current job appointment letter
    • Experience certificate

    Also Read | 5 key benefits of personal loans that you need to know

    2. Documents required for self-employed individuals

    Self-employed personal loan applicants are often required to submit the following documents, along with a fully filled loan application form and passport-sized photographs:

    Identity proof (any one):

    • Passport
    • PAN card
    • Voter’s ID
    • Aadhaar card
    • Driving license

    Address proof (any one):

    • Passport
    • Aadhaar card
    • Driving license
    • Utility bill (less than 2 months old)
    • Ration card

    Proof of residence ownership (any one):

    • Property documents
    • Maintenance bill
    • Electricity bill

    Proof of office address and ownership (any one):

    • Maintenance bill
    • Property documents
    • Electricity bill

    Proof of business existence (any one)

    • Copy of GST registration
    • Company registration license
    • Shop establishment proof

    Income proof

    • Last two years' income tax returns of the applicant
    • Audited balance sheet and profit & loss accounts
    • Savings/current account bank statement/ bank passbook for the past year

    Submitting correct and complete documents early helps reduce processing delays and significantly increases the chances of getting a personal loan.

    Also Read | Secured vs. Unsecured Personal Loans: Which one should you choose?

    Conclusion

    Knowing the precise documents required for a personal loan simplifies the application process. Organising and submitting all necessary paperwork methodically while making the application can significantly speed up the approval procedure and fund disbursement.

    Remember, each lending institution has its own set of requirements. Therefore, it is advisable to consult your preferred financial institution for a specific list of documents required. Being well-prepared and organised ensures a smoother personal loan application process, helping you achieve your financial objectives efficiently.

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:26 Nov 2024, 04:07 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceLooking for a personal loan? THESE are the documents you need for your application
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.