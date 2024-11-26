Personal loans: To secure a loan quickly, gather the necessary documentation, including identity and proof of income. Each lender has specific requirements, so consult them directly. Being organised can facilitate a smoother application process and help you meet significant life goals.

Are you planning something significant in your life, such as a wedding, remodelling your home, or that long-awaited bucket list vacation? At times like these, a personal loan can be a convenient source of finance. However, before applying, however, you'll need to provide the following documents to the lender:

In this article, we will examine the key documents required for a personal loan.

Understanding personal loans A personal loan is an unsecured loan that offers you a one-time payment sum that can be used for any purpose, such as debt consolidation, medical emergencies, home renovations, travel and more.

Personal loans can be your solution for flexible financing options with speedy disbursal and competitive interest rates. To avoid being burdened financially, carefully consider your repayment capacity and choose the right lender with clear terms.

Documents required for applying personal loan To ensure a fast and timely personal loan approval, you must provide the lender with documentation verifying your identity, income, and trustworthiness. Let's look at the major documents required to apply for a personal loan:-

1. Documents required for salaried individuals Salaried individuals must submit the following documents, together with a properly completed personal loan application form:

Identity proof (any one): Passport

PAN card

Voter’s ID

Aadhar card

Driving license Address proof (any one): Passport

Utility bill (telephone, electricity, water, gas) – less than 2 months old

Aadhaar card

Driving license

Ration card Income proof:

Salary slips (Last three months)

Bank statements for the last three to six months (showing salary credit) Tax paid (any one):

IT returns (for two years)

Form 16 Residence proof (any one):

Property documents

Maintenance bill

Electricity bill Proof of job (any one):

Current employment certificate

Current job appointment letter

Experience certificate

2. Documents required for self-employed individuals Self-employed personal loan applicants are often required to submit the following documents, along with a fully filled loan application form and passport-sized photographs:

Identity proof (any one): Passport

PAN card

Voter’s ID

Aadhaar card

Driving license Address proof (any one): Passport

Aadhaar card

Driving license

Utility bill (less than 2 months old)

Ration card Proof of residence ownership (any one): Property documents

Maintenance bill

Electricity bill Proof of office address and ownership (any one): Maintenance bill

Property documents

Electricity bill Proof of business existence (any one) Copy of GST registration

Company registration license

Shop establishment proof Income proof Last two years' income tax returns of the applicant

Audited balance sheet and profit & loss accounts

Savings/current account bank statement/ bank passbook for the past year Submitting correct and complete documents early helps reduce processing delays and significantly increases the chances of getting a personal loan.

Conclusion Knowing the precise documents required for a personal loan simplifies the application process. Organising and submitting all necessary paperwork methodically while making the application can significantly speed up the approval procedure and fund disbursement.

Remember, each lending institution has its own set of requirements. Therefore, it is advisable to consult your preferred financial institution for a specific list of documents required. Being well-prepared and organised ensures a smoother personal loan application process, helping you achieve your financial objectives efficiently.