Personal loan approval depends on more than your credit score — here are other aspects lenders evaluate

Borrowers apply for a personal loan to meet daily expenses and needs such as medical emergencies, education, home renovation, etc. To secure favourable loans with easier interest rates, applicants must have a reputable credit score. Lending institutions highly favour any credit score of more than 750. Such a score is a clear sign of a healthy borrowing profile.

While a credit score continues to be an important factor and a crucial starting point, a combination of other factors, such as employment history, repayment history, financial integrity, past defaults, etc., is also taken into account.

Income stability and a solid employment history command a significant weightage. Lending institutions want assurance and complete clarity that the borrower can consistently repay the loan. That is why they favour individuals who have a clean credit history, a reputable credit score, and steady income sources, be it salaried employment, self-employment, or pensions.

Several financial institutions now mandate documentary evidence, salary slips, past income tax submission details, collateral or bank statements spanning several months or years to verify this stability.

Furthermore, the debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is another essential metric that lenders check before approving a loan application. This simple ratio compares monthly debt obligations to gross income. Generally, this ratio should not be more than 40-42%. Such a ratio ensures that the loan applicant isn’t overstretched and excessively dependent on debt to meet daily financial obligations.

Lenders also check past repayment history, including bounced EMIs, unpaid bills, and missed due dates, along with a host of other factors that can adversely impact eligibility even if income is steady.

In cases where the credit history is weak or the credit scores are low, savings and available assets become increasingly significant. These assets indicate borrowers' capacity to manage unforeseen expenses and down payments. To build a solid credit score, one can even opt for a secured personal loan, i.e., a loan backed by collateral or a fixed deposit.

Modern underwriting in the country involves both automated systems and manual review. In all such cases, information is taken from the loan applicant in layers. Any inconsistency or gaps in documentation can prompt requests for more information, potentially resulting in delayed loan approvals.

Five key factors lenders consider before loan approvals: Credit score: Credit score and detailed credit history. A credit score of more than 750 is preferred. Employment history: A longer employment history improves the chances of loan approval as it helps in building trust. Debt-to-income ratio: A debt-to-income ratio below specific thresholds boosts the chances of loan approval. Higher debt means fewer chances of approvals. Collateral: Verified savings and assets that can be pledged as collateral can ease the approval chances and are an essential factor for loan approval. On-time repayment: On-time payment of credit card bills and personal loan EMIs builds financial integrity. It also helps in seamless approval of new loans, credit cards or home loans.

Therefore, aspiring borrowers should keep these points in mind. Navigating these criteria with organised documents and timely responses to lender queries improves the odds of swift loan clearance and approval.

