If you are all set to borrow a personal loan, then the first and foremost thing that you need to do is to zero in on a bank to borrow the money from. Amid a flurry of borrowing options to go around, one can opt for an NBFC (non banking financial corporation) or a fintech lending app as well.

It is recommended that you choose the best personal loan provider after examining your financial needs, carrying out a thorough research, and comparing different lenders and their interest rates.

Here are some of the important factors to consider.

Key points to remember 1. Evaluate your needs: First you should determine how much you need to borrow. Then identify if the loan will be used for some specific need (such as for a wedding or loan consolidation).

Importantly, you should consider your ability to repay the loan comfortably based on your income and existing obligations.

2. Interest rates and APR: Check the interest rates charged by different lenders. Besides, compare the APR instead of just interest rates, since APR includes fees and gives a clearer picture of the cost of loan.

3. Check Fees and Charges: Some lenders charge a percentage of the loan amount for processing upto a maximum threshold.

At the same time, you should avoid the lenders who charge penalties for prepayment of loan. Understand the penalties for missed or delayed payments.

4. Terms of repayment: Shorter terms usually have higher monthly payments but lower total interest. Longer terms reduce monthly payments but increase total interest.

5. Flexibility: Look for lenders that offer flexible repayment terms or allow changes if your financial situation changes.

6. Whether you are eligible: Check the lender's minimum credit score requirements:

A. Ensure your income meets the lender's criteria.

B. Many lenders prefer a DTI below 40-50 percent (debt to income)

7. Check online reviews: Opt for lenders with a simple and quick application process. You should make sure that the bank has responsive customer service.

8. Reputation of bank: You are advised to look for reviews on platforms such as Reddit. At the same time, avoid the lenders with hidden fees or unclear terms.