Personal loan co-applicant: Can it increase your chances of getting a personal loan?

An individual has to fulfil the various eligibility criteria of the bank to get a personal loan. These include a good credit score, a steady career, a stable income source, a lower debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, etc. If the borrower doesn't fulfil any of the eligibility criteria, the bank may ask the borrower to get a co-applicant instead of outright rejecting the personal loan application. In this article, we will understand who is a co-applicant, and how getting one increases the chances of getting a personal loan.
A personal loan co-applicant is an individual who applies for a personal loan along with the primary borrower. A co-applicant is also known as a co-borrower. A co-applicant shares an equal responsibility for the repayment of the personal loan. If there is a default, it affects the credit score and credit report of the primary borrower and the co-applicant.
A personal loan co-applicant can be the borrower’s relative, like a spouse, parent, sibling, or anyone else as per the bank rules. Bringing in a good co-applicant who fulfils the bank’s personal loan eligibility criteria boosts your chances of getting the personal loan application approved.
There are several benefits of having a personal loan co-applicant. Some of them include the following.
A co-applicant with a good credit score, stable monthly income, lower DTI, etc., can increase the chances of personal loan approval. A good credit score demonstrates creditworthiness. A stable monthly income provides assurances of steady monthly cash inflows. A lower DTI indicates sufficient free cash flows available for EMI payments.
The above are the factors that any bank looks for when considering the approval for a personal loan or any other loan. When you bring in a co-applicant that satisfies the above mentioned factors, the bank will have a certain degree of comfort. Thus, a good co-applicant can increase the chances of a personal loan approval.
When applying for a joint loan, the eligibility criteria for the co-applicant are usually the same as the primary borrower. Some of these include the following.
Once the eligibility criteria are satisfied, you can go ahead and make the personal loan application along with the co-applicant. The co-applicant must submit the KYC and income documents. The bank will underwrite the joint loan application by considering the details of both applicants.
Once the personal loan is approved and disbursed, both applicants must ensure the EMIs are serviced on time. If an EMI is missed, it will adversely impact the credit scores of both the applicants. The bank will initiate the recovery from both applicants.
Whether you should bring in a co-applicant will depend on your circumstances. If you have a good credit score, a stable job, a decent monthly income, a lower DTI ratio, etc., you will not need a co-applicant. However, if you lag in fulfilling any of the personal loan eligibility criteria, you will need a co-applicant. You will need to identify which eligibility criteria you are lagging in. Accordingly, you will need to find a co-applicant who is strong in that area and can fill the gap. Thus, the right co-applicant can significantly boost your chances of getting a personal loan.
Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.