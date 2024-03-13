Personal Loan: Common scams and how to avoid them

Avoiding personal loan scams can be a significant challenge, but staying well-informed can help you steer clear of potential pitfalls. Warning signs of a scam include upfront fees, guaranteed approval irrespective of credit score, unrealistic interest rates, the use of pressure tactics, and a lack of transparency from the lender. To navigate loan options wisely, consider reading online reviews, seeking recommendations from trusted sources, and comparing offers from reputable lenders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interpreting personal loan scams A personal loan scam occurs when an individual attempts to deceive you into providing them with money by pretending to provide a loan. They may entice you with promises of effortless funds and minimal to no interest, but in reality, there’s a hidden drawback, or sometimes, there isn’t even a genuine loan offered. A personal loan scam occurs when an individual attempts to deceive you into providing them with money by pretending to provide a loan. They may entice you with promises of effortless funds and minimal to no interest, but in reality, there’s a hidden drawback, or sometimes, there isn’t even a genuine loan offered.

Keep in mind that receiving unexpected calls, emails, or letters regarding a loan you didn’t request is likely a scam. Additionally, unusually low interest rates or loan amounts that significantly exceed your income are red flags. If someone is pressuring you to apply hastily or make a quick decision, it’s advisable to step back. Be vigilant, as reputable lenders will have a legitimate address and a professionally designed website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to escape succumbing to loan scams? When dealing with a loan scammer who has already reached out to you, there are limited direct actions you can take. The optimal strategy involves safeguarding yourself and promptly reporting the incident. Here’s a dual approach: When dealing with a loan scammer who has already reached out to you, there are limited direct actions you can take. The optimal strategy involves safeguarding yourself and promptly reporting the incident. Here’s a dual approach:

Cease interaction and safeguard your personal information : Refrain from responding to calls, emails, or texts to avoid signalling your vulnerability. Avoid disclosing personal information or sending money, as legitimate lenders typically do not request upfront fees for processing or “insurance." Consider freezing your credit if there’s a suspicion that your information has been compromised. This precautionary measure can hinder scammers from opening new accounts in your name.

: Refrain from responding to calls, emails, or texts to avoid signalling your vulnerability. Avoid disclosing personal information or sending money, as legitimate lenders typically do not request upfront fees for processing or “insurance." Consider freezing your credit if there’s a suspicion that your information has been compromised. This precautionary measure can hinder scammers from opening new accounts in your name. Report the scam: Reach out to the National Cyber Crime Portal, the primary platform for reporting cybercrime in India, encompassing financial frauds. Complain online, providing comprehensive details of the scam and attaching any supporting evidence. Alternatively, you can report the incident by dialling the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 155260. Although online reporting is preferred, you may also opt to file a police report at the nearest police station. This step can assist in documenting the crime and potentially supporting the investigation. Reporting the scam contributes to safeguarding others from becoming victims. Nevertheless, the most effective strategy to evade scams is through education—both for yourself and others. Increased awareness about loan scams can significantly reduce the number of potential victims. Share warning signs with friends and family, and prioritise borrowing from reputable lenders. Deal exclusively with licensed lenders in your state who have established a positive reputation. Reporting the scam contributes to safeguarding others from becoming victims. Nevertheless, the most effective strategy to evade scams is through education—both for yourself and others. Increased awareness about loan scams can significantly reduce the number of potential victims. Share warning signs with friends and family, and prioritise borrowing from reputable lenders. Deal exclusively with licensed lenders in your state who have established a positive reputation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q. How to look for a genuine lender? If you require a personal loan and lack an existing relationship with a bank, explore multiple lenders through research to identify the one that aligns with your requirements. Below are initial measures you can adopt to guarantee that you are seeking a bona fide personal loan in the absence of an established bank relationship:

- Confirm the lender’s registration: Authentic lenders operating in India are required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Validate the legitimacy of the lender by visiting the RBI website and checking the “All Licensed Banks" section.

- Compare interest rates and fees: Avoid accepting the initial offer you come across. Conduct thorough research and compare interest rates, processing fees, prepayment penalties, and other associated charges from various lenders. Consider exploring reputable online financial marketplaces for a comprehensive overview of available options.

- Review online feedback and ratings: Seek independent reviews and ratings of the lender on reputable websites. This can provide valuable insights into the experiences of other borrowers, covering aspects such as the application process, customer service, and loan terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Exercise caution regarding upfront fees and unattainable promises: Genuine lenders generally refrain from requesting upfront processing fees or security deposits before loan approval. Exercise caution when dealing with lenders who guarantee approval or present interest rates that appear overly favourable and may be too good to be true.

- Seek transparent communication: A reputable lender will provide clear explanations of all loan terms, conditions, and fees before you submit your application. Additionally, they should have a dedicated customer service department to address any inquiries you may have.

Q. Which details should I refrain from disclosing to a potential lender? Avoid sharing your social security number, bank account details, or any other sensitive information unless you are entirely certain that the lender is legitimate.

Q. What types of pressure tactics do loan scammers utilise? Beware of loan scammers employing various pressure tactics aimed at coercing you into making hasty and unfavourable decisions. Look out for these common strategies: Beware of loan scammers employing various pressure tactics aimed at coercing you into making hasty and unfavourable decisions. Look out for these common strategies:

Urgent, time-limited offers : Scammers often assert that their offer is time-sensitive or exclusive to a chosen few, inducing a feeling of urgency and scarcity to prompt impulsive decisions.

: Scammers often assert that their offer is time-sensitive or exclusive to a chosen few, inducing a feeling of urgency and scarcity to prompt impulsive decisions. False threats to your credit score : Some scammers may intimidate you by falsely claiming that applying for loans elsewhere could harm your credit score. This is inaccurate, especially if inquiries are spaced out within a specific timeframe.

: Some scammers may intimidate you by falsely claiming that applying for loans elsewhere could harm your credit score. This is inaccurate, especially if inquiries are spaced out within a specific timeframe. Manufactured urgency : Scammers may insist on the immediate submission of documents or prompt payment of fees, asserting it is necessary to “secure the loan" before it vanishes.

: Scammers may insist on the immediate submission of documents or prompt payment of fees, asserting it is necessary to “secure the loan" before it vanishes. Fear tactics for non-compliance: They might attempt to instill fear by suggesting dire consequences, such as the loss of a significant opportunity if you choose not to accept the loan. Q. Can I get a personal loan while having an existing home loan? Securing a personal loan while holding an existing home loan is feasible, as there is no restriction on having multiple loans concurrently. However, approval for a new loan is contingent on several factors: Securing a personal loan while holding an existing home loan is feasible, as there is no restriction on having multiple loans concurrently. However, approval for a new loan is contingent on several factors:

Earnings and Debt-to-Income Ratio

Creditworthiness

Q. Before applying for a personal loan alongside an existing home loan, what considerations should you take into account? Consider the following aspects before seeking a personal loan alongside an existing home loan:

Affordability of additional monthly payments : Assess whether you can comfortably manage the extra monthly payment. Having two loan obligations might strain your budget, so ensure you can afford both without financial strain.

: Assess whether you can comfortably manage the extra monthly payment. Having two loan obligations might strain your budget, so ensure you can afford both without financial strain. Explore alternatives : Depending on your intended use of the funds, there could be more economical options. For instance, if the funds are for home improvement, a home equity line of credit might present a more favourable choice.

: Depending on your intended use of the funds, there could be more economical options. For instance, if the funds are for home improvement, a home equity line of credit might present a more favourable choice. Compare interest rates: Personal loan interest rates can vary significantly. Prioritise shopping around and comparing rates from multiple lenders before submitting your application.

