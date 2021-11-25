Personal loan, credit card or BNPL - Which is best to manage your needs

BNPL, on the other hand, can be used explicitly to make eligible purchases which can be split into easy instalments or repaid at a later date. BPNL could be the cheapest and easiest to access alternative, and you may be able to avail zero interest EMIs on BNPL. However, BNPL is still a growing segment and is predominantly available on e-commerce, food-ordering, ride-sharing, travel booking, online groceries, and services websites. This further means that BNPL may not be an end-to-end credit product you can use across all situations. However, with a bit of planning, you can use BNPL at places where it could give you the best benefits, such as your travel booking or other wedding related shopping.