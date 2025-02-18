Personal loan defaults: 7 key reasons behind the alarming trend

Small-ticket single loans, that are less than ₹10,000, are reporting increased defaults compared to large loans, and it is causing anxiety to money lenders.

It is impacting the borrowers of urban as well as rural small locations. It is imperative for borrowers as well as lenders to find out why these kinds of defaults are occurring so that risks may be avoided and lending can be made well judged and careful.

Here are 7 key reasons behind this alarming trend: NBFC dominance and new borrowers: NBFCs have a stronghold on small-ticket lending, catering to new borrowers in tier III cities with weak credit history and financial literacy. These borrowers, most of whom have never had formal credit in their lifetime, are highly susceptible to default.

Moreover, borrowers must be taught money management and lenders implement more conservative lending practices to ensure that borrowers and lenders are able to navigate the intricate landscape of small-ticket lending with minimal financial risk.