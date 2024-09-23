Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Personal loan: 4 dos and don’ts of securing an instant loan; check details here

    Personal loan: There are several fintech platforms which offer insta loan without human intervention. They tell you to upload documents on the system, carry out KYC through aadhaar-based authentication, check your credit score before disbursing the sum

    MintGenie Team
    Updated23 Sep 2024, 01:27 PM IST
    Personal loan: You should ensure that you borrow only from a registered NBFC.
    Personal loan: You should ensure that you borrow only from a registered NBFC.

    In case you face some financial difficulty, or have a sudden expenditure lined up, you could – among other things – raise a personal loan from a bank or a non-banking financial corporation (NBFC).

    Banks, typically, have a well laid-out process of applying for, and disbursing the personal loan. However, there are a number of ways to give out instant personal loans as well. In fact, a number of financial institutions have a provision of offering instant personal loans to the borrowers.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply

    There are two kinds of instant personal loans:

    I. Offered on credit card: Usually your bank may offer you an instant loan on the credit card. This instant loan usually comes with a number of benefits. First and foremost, you don’t need to submit any documents, and you can simply apply online for this.

    There is no KYC (Know Your Customer) process required for this insta loan since your bank already has access to all the documents including your PAN, ID proof, bank statement and income proof.

    II. Available on fintech platforms: There are a number of other fintech platforms also which offer insta loan to borrowers without any major human intervention. They ask you to simply upload all the key documents on the system, and through aadhaar authentication — they can check your identity, and check your credit score before deciding to disburse the loan amount.

    It is noteworthy that these loans are of smaller value and typically offered by the digital lending outlets. Most commercial banks, meanwhile, tend to exercise caution before they disburse large amounts of loan to the borrowers.

    Before you decide to opt for an instant personal loan, you should take the necessary steps.

    These are some dos and don’ts of instant personal loan:

    Dos of instant personal loan:

    1. Lender’s reputation: Make sure you take instant personal loan from a reputable company and not from a completely obscure financial institution.

    2. Registered NBFC: If you are borrowing from a large or mid-sized commercial bank, it is recommended but even if you opt for a non-banking financial company (NBFC), it is fine so long as it is a registered NBFC. You can access the list of RBI registered NBFCs here.

    3. Processing fee: There should not be a high processing fee. In the name of instant loan, you should not end up accepting a high processing fee.

    Also Read | Applying for a car loan? From processing fee to down payment, make note of these key points

    4. Interest rate: The rate of interest should be comparable to that of a regular personal loan. Remember that a small difference in the interest rate can cost you dearly in the long run.

    Don’ts of instant personal loan

    1. Web vs app: Some of the app-based fintech platforms have minimal web-based applications. The app-based platforms seek a host of permissions, thus invading your privacy.

    As much as possible, you should rely on the digital lending platforms that have a significant web-based presence as well. A mobile application is good as an add-on but it should not be a compulsion.

    2. Less experimental: Whenever you have a choice between your bank and an untested lender, you should opt for the former, and refrain from choosing a new one.

    A new lender may levy hidden charges before loan approval and importantly, its customer support may turn out to be abominable.

    Also Read | Personal loans: These are the five key FAQs one should know

    3. Loan against credit card: It’s always tempting to take a loan against credit card but one should factor in the GST levied on its interest unlike other personal loans which do not attract this tax.

    So, any calculation that you make before accepting a personal loan against the credit card should be done with this in mind.

    4. Unregistered NBFCs: As mentioned above, one should exercise extra caution before opting for a non-banking financial institution. It is not advisable to opt for an obscure fintech platform which does not have any clear partnership with a bank or a registered NBFC.

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:23 Sep 2024, 01:27 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loan: 4 dos and don’ts of securing an instant loan; check details here
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.