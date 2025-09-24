Personal loan eligibility: 5 important factors you must know

Personal loans are a widely used financial tool for borrowers to manage unplanned expenses or fund essential personal projects. Still, obtaining approval for any particular personal loan product depends on several key factors that lenders evaluate.
These factors include past repayment history, credit scores, employment history, missed payments, and a host of others. Understanding such important aspects can boost your chances of securing a loan on favourable terms.
Currently, the applicable personal loan interest rates vary across different lending institutions. They on a fundamental basis depends on factors such as loan amounts, lender type, loan type, repayment duration along with other similar components.
|Bank
|Interest rate (per annum %)
|HDFC Bank
|9.99 onwards
|Axis Bank
|9.99 - 22.00
|State Bank of India
|10.10 - 15.10
|ICICI Bank
|10.60
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99 onwards
Note: The personal loan interest rates discussed above are illustrative in nature. For updated interest rates, terms, and conditions, refer to the official websites of the respective lending institutions.
Maintaining a clean and blemish-free credit profile, a high credit score, a steady flow of income, and manageable debt levels for years together are critical constituents to boosting one’s personal loan eligibility. Always compare interest rates, understand the pros and cons, and seek professional guidance before submitting any loan application.
