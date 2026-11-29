Not more than 30-40% of a person’s salary should go towards servicing EMIs or equated monthly instalments, said regional managing director, CRIF India and South Asia.
A loan of ₹5,000 may seem small, but if you have three or four similar loans, along with credit card EMIs, a significant portion of your income could already be committed and taking on further loans for lifestyle purchases can expose you to financial stress, particularly when there is a mismatch between income and priorities, Seth said at the Mint Money Festival 2026 in Mumbai.